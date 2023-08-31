Avoid anti-radiation medications unless prescribed

Anti-radiation ideas and products are being heavily debated but doctors are warning the public not to buy or use "anti-radiation" medications and health tonics indiscriminately.

Anti-radiation products have been hot topics in recent days after Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean on August 24. Some radiation-proof products, such as medication, are popular on social media and online platforms. Among them, the potassium iodide pill is a best-seller.



However, medics are urging the public not to mindlessly purchase or use "anti-radiation" drugs and health tonics.

According to pharmacists, potassium iodide is not a radiation antidote and has no radiation-protective properties.



Taking the medications at random is bad for thyroid function. It is used mostly to prevent and treat goiter and other iodide-deficient disorders.

Long-term intake of potassium iodide can result in a variety of symptoms associated with iodine poisoning or hyperpotassemia. The doctors state that the pills are for medical purposes only and are not a health supplement.

Many anti-radiation items advertised online are actually health tonics or supplements with low iodine and potassium contents.

Types of radiation

Ionizing and nonionizing radiation are two types of radiation.

Ionizing radiation: nuclear fuel cycle; radionuclide research, production and application; X-ray, medical imaging check and radiotherapy

Nonionizing radiation: microwave, ultraviolet, infrared, and radio waves as used in computers, ovens, radio and television signal emission facilities, and power substations

Protection against radiation

1. Avoid areas with radiation-alert signs.

Stay away from large installations such as radar, high voltage transformer substations, and TV towers, which can emit high-intensity electromagnetic waves.

People who are at risk of radiation exposure, such as hospital employees, should wear protective clothing.

HelloRF

2. Wait for a moment before placing the phone close to your ear and taking a break from the computer every two hours.



3. Avoid storing too many electric items in one place at home.

4. Take adequate diet and hydration, as well as proper sports.

5. Do not put your hands into the machines for security checks.

6. Be cautious while selecting stone materials and ensure sufficient ventilation after completing the home decoration. It is preferable to hire a professional business to perform radiation testing.

