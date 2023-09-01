Doctors help students adjust to new semester

Local medical experts are advising parents to be aware of potential issues with their children, after the two-month summer holiday.

Local medical experts are advising parents to maintain good communication with their children, and help them adjust timetable for the new semester, after receiving children with so-called "new semester syndrome."

Doctors from Xinhua Hospital's mental consultation clinic said they recently received a boy with vomiting and nausea. Detailed checkup found it was a result of the new semester, as children are having difficulty adjusting to the strict environment of school after relaxing over their holiday. They may not be aware of the pressure or negative emotions, which are shown through physical symptoms like headache, nausea, short of breath and stomachache.

Doctors said parents can help children gradually adjust, by setting new goals for the semester, buying new stationary together, and creating a more relaxed atmosphere at home.

Ti Gong

Dr Jin Xingming from Shanghai Children's Medical Center said children who enter kindergarten and primary school may suffer more serious physical and psychological issues due to separation anxiety.

"For children, especially younger ones, parents should adjust their own emotions and give kids more understanding and support, by talking to them after every day after school. If a child's symptoms fail to improve or even become more serious, it's necessary to take them to the hospital for professional guidance," Jin said.

Local authorities have also held various events for the first day of the new semester.

Schools invited firefighters, police officers and Metro officials to have security courses for students, to raise awareness of security and improve self-protection in case of emergencies.

