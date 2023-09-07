Shanghai Mayor meets Solvay CEO to discuss cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with a delegation led by CEO of Belgium's Solvay Group, Ilham Kadri, on Wednesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently striving to deepen high-level reform and opening-up, build a modern industrial system, and accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

Since the beginning of this year, Shanghai's economy has shown a good trend of accelerating recovery and steadily improving development quality, making it one of the most favored investment destinations by foreign companies and a preferred location for the global industrial chain layout of multinational corporations.

The long-term success of Shanghai's economy provides market opportunities and development space for all types of enterprises. Solvay is welcomed to continue optimizing its functional layout in Shanghai, introducing more headquarters functions, innovative technologies, and cutting-edge projects, and striving to "serve China, serve the world" in Shanghai.

We also encourage Solvay to join hands with local enterprises to deepen cooperation in the fields of aviation and aerospace, automobile manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer products, in order to jointly explore market opportunities, the mayor said.

Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment, think from the perspective of enterprises, provide proactive services, be unobtrusive in handling affairs, and respond to requests promptly, promoting better and greater development of all types of enterprises in Shanghai.

Kadri said that Solvay is honored to have its Chinese headquarters and R&D center located in Shanghai, becoming a part of this vibrant city. Solvay regards R&D innovation and talent as the foundation of the company's establishment.

This time, we witness the completion of the fourth R&D building in Shanghai, which we have named White Magnolia Building, to commend the perseverance of the Shanghai team, she said.

Solvay is highly optimistic about the Chinese market and is investing extensively in the fields of new energy vehicles, composite materials, healthcare, and consumer products, contributing to the sustainable development of the Chinese and Shanghai economy.

Solvay is a leading enterprise in the global special materials, material solutions, and specialty chemicals fields, and has established its China headquarters and R&D center in Shanghai.





