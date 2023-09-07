Agency cuts red tape for Shanghai public venue health management

Local businesses applying for public venue hygiene certificate in Shanghai now needn't prepare all the necessary documents in advance as the city streamlines the process.

Local businesses applying for public venue hygiene certificate in Shanghai now needn't prepare all the necessary documents in advance. They can apply for the certificate with the promise that they have or will have all the documents in due course.

This, officials believe, will streamline the process and help businesses start their operations earlier.

The city government will conduct supervision within three months of these new certificate applicants, who only need to show all the documents, including staff's health certificates, facility layout, testing reports on indoor air and drinking water at that time, officials from the Shanghai Health Supervision Agency revealed on Thursday.

The city has enacted a new rule on the hygiene management of public venues. The rule, which took effect this month, cuts red tape, promotes the paperless process, and enhances efficiency to reduce businesses' time and costs on administrative issues.

Currently, there are some 35,000 licensed public venues in Shanghai, which can consult and conduct all relevant issues online, instead of going all the way to the government offices.

The new rule also states that restaurants, chess and card rooms, book stores and shops smaller than 1,000 square meters needn't apply for hygiene certificate for public venues any more as the city bids to reduce their multiple administrative burdens.

"Such venues have undergone supervision by other government bodies. We are reducing their task of applying for the hygiene certificate," said Sun Jin from the agency.

Local business representatives hailed the new rule and said the simplified process and administrative changes can streamline their business operations.

Wang Yicen, an official from grocery chain store Freshippo, pointed out that it has 120 outlets in the city and will open another 60 soon. "The new rule can enhance our new store opening and boost our development."