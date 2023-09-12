Residents observe medics' careful care of pregnant women

Local residents in Shanghai were invited to visit hospitals, medical simulation centers and key laboratories during a weeklong health promotion campaign.

Pregnancy and delivery-related disease and incidences are no longer the top cause of death for pregnant women in the city due to rising medical capabilities, medical experts told an event in which local residents were invited to visit hospitals, medical simulation centers and key laboratories during a weeklong health promotion campaign.

Pregnant women's existing conditions such as heart disease and hypertension were their top cause of death at present, experts said.

Due to the rising age of pregnant women and each delivering more children, risks such as amniotic fluid embolisms and bleeding after delivery are rising. However, medics are able to identify the risk in its early stage and provide effective treatment to prevent its development and save women's lives, doctors from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital said.

"The incidence of amniotic fluid embolism, a fatal complication meaning amniotic fluid entering the mother's blood circulation, is one in every 25,000 to 30,000 deliveries," said Dr Liu Xiaohua, vice director of obstetrics department.

"So there is likely to be at least one case annually in our hospital. However, we are able to stop the condition developing into the most serious stage. Ten years ago, the death rate from amniotic fluid embolisms was 70 to 80 percent, while it is 10 to 15 percent now. Most patients' deaths take place one hour after onset of the disease.

"To reduce mortality under such an emergency, we organize trainings in real time. Amniotic fluid embolisms can't be prevented, but we can save the woman's life by early and effective intervention through the cooperation of multiple departments and staff, who are familiar with the steps through repeated training," she said.

Twenty-one residents witnessed exercises at the hospital's medical simulation center, experiencing how intense and stressful such circumstances could be, and the medics' quick and efficient reactions and cooperation.

"Even though it is a simulation, I feel so anxious," said a resident representative surnamed Tang. "I hope it only takes place in doctor's training and no women have to face such an emergency condition. I also feel grateful to all the medics, who have been trained and prepared so well for any emergency to ensure patients' safety."

In addition to visiting the medical simulation center, the hospital also invited three men, whose wives were receiving prenatal checks at the hospital, to experience stimulated labor pain through a machine.

More lectures, consultations and educational and fun events are organized this week to promote health knowledge and enhance people's health awareness, the hospital said.

All the city's 37 leading public hospitals have opened departments to the public and organized events to promote health promotion and enhance doctor-patient relationships this week.