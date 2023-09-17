Posters highlight awareness of cyber fraud

A number of vlogs and posters aimed at raising awareness of cyber security among the public were honored in Qingpu District during 2023 China Cybersecurity Week.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › A winning poster. Ti Gong





A winning poster Ti Gong

A number of vlogs and posters aimed at raising awareness of cyber security among the public were honored in Qingpu District during 2023 China Cybersecurity Week.

The top award winning vlog simulates three commonly seen scams – AI deepfake fraud, leakage of personal information and online tricks. Via the performance of children, they convey the message that cyber security education should start from a young age.

A total of 136 works topped out in the cyber security poster competition of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone during the week.

Nearly 200 works were solicited from about 130 students in art design major at 10 universities and colleges in the demonstration zone.

Ti Gong

These works have been displayed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the week. They will also be toured at cultural and tourism venues in the demonstration zone.

One of the first prize winning entries by a student of Donghua University in Shanghai reminds people to be wary of bluetooth fraud, while another focuses on scams resulting from random scanning of QR codes around us.

During the week concluding on Sunday, about 100 activities were rolled out across the district with about 6,000 promotion materials distributed, involving the participation of more than 50,000 people.

Qingpu District was honored by the Cyberspace Administration of Shanghai on Sunday for its efforts on raising cyber security awareness among the public, and the poster exhibition was a highlight.