Festive, dazzling lights for holiday celebrations

Landscape lights will be switched to holiday mode in Shanghai between September 28 and October 6 in celebration of the upcoming National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.

Ti Gong

Landscape lights will be switched to holiday mode in Shanghai between September 28 and October 6 in celebration of the upcoming eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Sunday.

Colorful and dynamic lights will be turned on in the Bund, North Bund, and central Lujiazui areas, and on Nanpu, Yangpu, Lupu and Xupu bridges, as well as buildings in key areas across the city. Banks along the Huangpu River will be lit up by waterfall lights.

The illumination hours will be prolonged by one hour to either 10:30pm or 11pm.

A festive, dazzling light effect will be presented.

However, there will be no light show in these areas, it said.