Party Secretary Chen talks up green development with MSC CEO

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Soren Toft, the CEO of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), on Thursday, who was in Shanghai to attend the 2023 North Bund International Shipping Forum.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development and the construction of the international shipping center. He said that Shanghai is a city that has flourished due to shipping, and its openness, innovation, and inclusiveness are its most distinctive characteristics.

Currently, in accordance with the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai is focusing on the "five centers" and deepening high-level reform and opening up, and making every effort to promote high-quality development.

MSC is a global leading shipping company, with its business in Shanghai constantly expanding and close cooperation with Shanghai enterprises. Shanghai welcomes MSC to seize the opportunity of modernization, use the China International Import Expo platform well, continue to increase investment layout in Shanghai, bring more innovative businesses, low-carbon technologies, and solutions to Shanghai, and jointly promote the digitalization, intelligence, and green development of the shipping industry.

Shanghai will vigorously create a first-class commercial environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized, listen carefully to corporate suggestions, provide efficient and convenient services, and fully support enterprises in expanding their business layout and achieving greater development in the city.

Toft introduced MSC's business development in Shanghai and future planning. He said that the company regards the Chinese market as one of the most important markets in the world. MSC and Chinese partners have a common development philosophy, and the cooperation has been fruitful.

MSC has full confidence in China's and Shanghai's development, and will continue to increase investment, actively explore new areas, and work together with partners to embrace the smart, low-carbon transformation of the shipping industry to help promote the level of the Shanghai International Shipping Center.





