Wuning community to lead innovation in Yangtze River delta

The Wuning Innovation Community in Putuo is poised to become a key hub for scientific innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ti Gong

The Wuning Innovation Community, which gathers universities, research institutes and tech firms in Shanghai's Putuo District, is poised to become a key hub for scientific innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region, officials told a forum on Friday.

The community, along the Wuning Road thoroughfare, brings together two universities, 16 research institutes, nearly 100 innovation platforms and thousands of technology enterprises along the road.

It will play an active role in serving regional economic development and the construction of an innovation-driven demonstration zone, Yan Yongqiang, vice chairman of the Shanghai committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, told the 2023 Suzhou Creek Forum.

The forum was initiated in 2007 for local political advisers and intellectuals to make proposals for the city's development.

Ti Gong

The construction of the community is a big step for Putuo, said Yan. It will make Putuo better at innovation and connect it with other places in the Yangtze River Delta to boost science and technology.

By 2025, the community will become a big player in the Yangtze River Delta for scientific innovation.

According to the blueprint, the community will further expand westward and collaborate with nearby cities to build an integrated regional innovation system.

The expanded community will develop the Yangtze River Delta region into a highland for scientific and technological innovation, the district government said.

Putuo, formerly known for its chemical industries, now focuses on scientific innovation with four major parks within the district – the China-Israel Innovation Hub, the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University, the Wuning Innovation Community and Haina Town, a pilot zone for Shanghai's digital transformation campaign.