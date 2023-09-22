Shanghai Mayor discusses economic cooperation with South Jeolla Province Governor

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Kim Yung-rok, the governor of South Jeolla Province in Korea, on Thursday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently focusing on deepening the construction of the "five centers" and strengthening the "four major functions," and South Jeolla Province has abundant natural resources and a higher level of economic development, offering broad prospects for cooperation between the two places.

Shanghai attaches great importance to friendly exchanges with South Jeolla Province. Since establishing a friendly exchange relationship in 1996, the two places have carried out extensive and practical cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture, agriculture, and tourism, achieving positive results.

Shanghai is willing to strengthen communication with South Jeolla Province, enhance economic and trade cooperation, promote bilateral investment, and hopes that both sides will focus on deepening cooperation in high-end manufacturing, new energy, and other fields, support and encourage outstanding enterprises to invest in both places, and achieve common development.

At the same time, the city looks forward to strengthening people-to-people and tourism cooperation and welcoming more Korean people to visit Shanghai. More South Jeolla Province enterprises are also welcome to attend the China International Import Expo, and the province's tourism promotion and investment briefing in Shanghai is expected to be a complete success.

Kim said that Shanghai is a world-renowned economic and trade center, and its economic development achievements are impressive. South Jeolla Province has a deep historical and geographical connection with Shanghai. We aim to enhance exchanges and deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, biomedicine, and tourism, promote mutual investment, and work together to achieve common development.





