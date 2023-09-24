﻿
News / Metro

Cooking up better connections for expatriates

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-09-23       0
Seven families, including four from overseas, participated in a cooking competition on Saturday at the newly-launched Huacao International Community Center.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-09-23       0

Seven families, including four from overseas, participated in a cooking competition on Saturday at the newly-launched Huacao International Community Center.

The cooking competition, which was organized by CNS Family and the Huacao community, was the highlight of Saturday's international family day carnival. This provided an opportunity for foreigners to better integrate with the community as well as enhancing local service and support for expatriates.

CNS Family is a program dedicated to organizing events for connecting expat family in Shanghai. It aims to bridge cultural gaps and create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together through the universal language of various engaging activities.

Cooking up better connections for expatriates
Ti Gong

Tsc Tempest and his wife are busy cooking.

During the competition, each family was required to cook the famous Kung Pao Chicken and another dish of their own selection.

The busy kitchen desks, the sounds of chopping and frying, and nice smells from the dishes attracted people from each corner of the carnival.

Tsc Tempest from Austria and his wife from Germany won the first prize.

Tempest, a resident of Huacao, expressed his love of Shanghai and Huacao.

"I came to Shanghai in 2018, the city has had many changes in the past years," he said. "There are more bicycles on the road and more people can speak English."

He also shared his Chinese name – Tang Yuchuan.

"I cook at home," he said. "But it is the first time that I have participated in a cooking competition, which is fun and interesting.

He also prepared beautiful plates for the display of the dishes.

Cooking up better connections for expatriates
Ti Gong

The couple takes first prize.

Sabeen Irfan, who has been in Shanghai for 17 years and works in an international hospital, said Shanghai is the city where she has lived for the longest time.

Irfan took part in the cooking competition with her husband and younger son, and won the second prize.

"Shanghai is like my hometown," she said. "I came here when my eldest son was only two months old and my younger son was born here. It is a great city.

She said she hoped there would be more guidance on health care and practical services like where and how to report emergencies.

Cooking up better connections for expatriates
Ti Gong

Sabeen Irfan and her husband win second prize.

David Shirley, head of the Shanghai Singapore International School, which is located in Huacao, and its primary school principal, hailed the establishment of international community centers like Huacao. He said it can serve as a bridge between expatriates and local people and government.

He suggested the new center introduce more events and courses suitable for children.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     