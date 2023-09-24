Cooking up better connections for expatriates

Seven families, including four from overseas, participated in a cooking competition on Saturday at the newly-launched Huacao International Community Center.

Seven families, including four from overseas, participated in a cooking competition on Saturday at the newly-launched Huacao International Community Center.

The cooking competition, which was organized by CNS Family and the Huacao community, was the highlight of Saturday's international family day carnival. This provided an opportunity for foreigners to better integrate with the community as well as enhancing local service and support for expatriates.

CNS Family is a program dedicated to organizing events for connecting expat family in Shanghai. It aims to bridge cultural gaps and create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together through the universal language of various engaging activities.

During the competition, each family was required to cook the famous Kung Pao Chicken and another dish of their own selection.



The busy kitchen desks, the sounds of chopping and frying, and nice smells from the dishes attracted people from each corner of the carnival.

Tsc Tempest from Austria and his wife from Germany won the first prize.

Tempest, a resident of Huacao, expressed his love of Shanghai and Huacao.

"I came to Shanghai in 2018, the city has had many changes in the past years," he said. "There are more bicycles on the road and more people can speak English."

He also shared his Chinese name – Tang Yuchuan.

"I cook at home," he said. "But it is the first time that I have participated in a cooking competition, which is fun and interesting.

He also prepared beautiful plates for the display of the dishes.

Sabeen Irfan, who has been in Shanghai for 17 years and works in an international hospital, said Shanghai is the city where she has lived for the longest time.

Irfan took part in the cooking competition with her husband and younger son, and won the second prize.

"Shanghai is like my hometown," she said. "I came here when my eldest son was only two months old and my younger son was born here. It is a great city.

She said she hoped there would be more guidance on health care and practical services like where and how to report emergencies.

David Shirley, head of the Shanghai Singapore International School, which is located in Huacao, and its primary school principal, hailed the establishment of international community centers like Huacao. He said it can serve as a bridge between expatriates and local people and government.



He suggested the new center introduce more events and courses suitable for children.