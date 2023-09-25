﻿
Art and wilderness combine and contrast in country park

Pujiang Country Park has become a museum without walls in the wild with its Season of Art in the Woods that opened on Sunday.
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Season of Art in the Woods opened at Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District on Sunday.

For anyone wanting to enjoy nature and art at the same time, Pujiang Country Park is a place worth visiting as it has been turned into a "museum without walls" in the wild to open its Season of Art in the Woods on Sunday.

There is a riverside market on a lawn right by the Minpu Bridge in Minhang District, where visitors can enjoy games, coffee, handicrafts and time with family and friends.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

A market sits beside the Minpu Bridge.

People can also walk or ride along the Huangpu River to see the remains of old factories on the banks as well as sculptures created by modern artists in the green spaces, which create huge visual impact by the contrast between early industries and modern ecological development.

Forty-nine local artists, both well-known names and students of local art schools, were invited to create wok for the art season to add an artistic essence to the rural suburb in west Shanghai. Seventy-two pieces were selected and placed in the park, which is now the first "wall-less museum" in woods along the Huangpu River, the mother river of Shanghai.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Colorful tents are set up in the woods.

There is a special section that displays 30 colorful tents painted by 31 artists, highlighting the popularity of camping among young people and families.

When wandering in the woods, visitors may also come across paintings on walls of old houses in Fengshou Village that show local life, culture and history.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

An artistic installation sits in the woods.

Wang Chunjie, curator of the comprehensive show, said the purpose of the event was to explore the leisure space in the wild for urban residents, and showcase new lifestyles featuring harmony between human and nature.

The Season of Art in the Woods will run through November 12, with the best place to start a tour being the park's information and service center near the No. 7 parking lot.

Ti Gong

A sculpture in the forest

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
