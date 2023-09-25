﻿
Cycling tour cruises through Chongming Island views

Cyclists embraced nature in Shanghai's suburbs on Sunday, heralding the start of the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Riding Festival, a highlight of the Shanghai Tourism Festival.
Ti Gong

Cyclists head off at the beginning of the cycling tour.

Ti Gong

The cyclists ride along a tree-lined street.

About 800 cycling enthusiasts embraced nature in Shanghai's suburbs on Sunday, heralding the start of the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Riding Festival, a highlight of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

They cycled on Chongming Island, starting from Dongtan Wetland Park, taking a 170-kilometer or 103-kilometer route.

The cyclists passed by some of the most beautiful highways of the island, such as Chongming Avenue, Caogang Highway and Shuqiao Highway, and appreciated the enchanting views of the Yangtze River estuary.

"The scenery along the whole trip is fascinating, offering a pleasant experience for cyclists," said Lv Wenqi, a Shanghai cyclist. "Cycling is quite good exercise and also helps cut carbon emissions."

Ti Gong

A cyclist rides beside lush greenery.

Ti Gong

The tour takes cyclists beside the coast.

As part of the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Riding Festival, two races are also scheduled on October 21 and 22, in Huangshan, Anhui Province.

"Cycling has become an important way for destination promotion, and the event helps raise eco-friendly awareness and promotes green transportation and a healthy lifestyle at the same time," said Yao Shuoye, deputy director of the grand activity office of Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Shanghai Spring Tour, the host of the festival, said it would launch a number of shuttle buses between downtown Shanghai areas, such as Changning, and Chongming Island, carrying cycling enthusiasts to the island.

There has been a cycling boom in recent years across China, with cycling tourism gaining popularity among the young generation.

Ti Gong

Cyclists pose for a group photo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
