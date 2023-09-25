Shanghai and EU to deepen economic cooperation, says Mayor Gong

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, and his delegation on Saturday, welcoming the vice president to attend the 5th Bund Summit in Shanghai.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently deepening high-level reform and opening up, promoting high-quality development, and accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence in accordance with the strategic positioning of President Xi Jinping for Shanghai's development.

Shanghai attaches great importance to friendly exchanges with the European Union. The two sides have close economic and trade relations and have conducted practical cooperation in multiple areas, achieving fruitful development results.

The city is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the EU to achieve higher levels of mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. More EU enterprises are welcomed to expand their investment in Shanghai, share in the achievements of Shanghai's reform and opening up, make good use of the International Import Expo as an international public product, and bring more high-quality goods and services to China and Shanghai.

Shanghai will actively create a first-class business environment through various measures, such as benchmarking reform through the World Bank's new round of business environment evaluations, holding round table meetings between foreign-funded enterprises and the government, and implementing a service package system for key enterprises, to promote better development for all types of enterprises, including those from the EU.

Dombrovskis said that Shanghai has always been at the forefront of foreign exchanges and is also a gateway city for international cooperation. The EU is an open economic entity and is willing to strengthen bilateral economic and trade cooperation and interaction to produce more results.

EU enterprises look forward to a stable and friendly business environment to better seize the dividends of economic recovery. It is believed that through the efforts of both sides, Shanghai will continue to become one of the most competitive cities globally.





