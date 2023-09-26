Strong support for national legislation on indoor smoking

A Fudan University survey revealed that over 90 percent of Chinese support anti-smoking legislation in all indoor public venues.

Over 90 percent of surveyed Chinese support anti-smoking legislation in all indoor public venues, according to a study released by Fudan University experts at a seminar in the city on Tuesday.

The university's Health Communication Institute's research center on smoking control surveyed 3,255 adults in various regions of the mainland to determine their attitude toward smoking control as well as their exposure to second-hand smoke in public places.

Among them, 25.6 percent of those interviewed are smokers. About 45.2 percent of men and 6.5 percent of women smoke.



The majority of individuals have said that a non-smoking atmosphere has been progressively forming. About 74.4 percent of respondents believed the number of public venues that prohibit smoking has increased, while 83.4 percent said the number of individuals who smoke in public places has decreased.



About 60 percent of respondents said the number of smokers has decreased, and 85.7 percent of respondents said public support for a no-smoking policy in public venues has increased.



"The majority of respondents agreed that smoking-control clauses should be included in national-level laws and regulations, and 93.1 percent agreed that the clause prohibiting the sale of cigarettes to minors should be included in national regulations," said Zheng Pinpin of the institute and the study's leading expert.



"We also discovered that awareness of smoking control is greater in regions that prohibit smoking in all public places than in regions that do not adopt a total ban."



According to experts, the incorporation of smoking-control clauses into national laws and regulations is crucial for encouraging the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle, enhancing health awareness, and achieving the objectives of the Healthy China initiative.

In March 2010, Shanghai became the first city in China to pass legislation prohibiting smoking indoors. In 2016, the law was revised to guarantee a total ban. Since last October, Shanghai has prohibited the use of electronic cigarettes in public indoor spaces.

