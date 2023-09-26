Xinhua Hospital's Fengxian District branch set to begin operation in 2025

Xinhua Hospital's Fengxian District branch will begin operation in 2025. It will offer comprehensive services to residents in the area.

Xinhua Hospital's new branch in rural Fengxian District had its building top sealed on Tuesday, two years after construction began.

It's set to complete construction in October 2024 and begin operation in the first half of 2025, the hospital announced on Tuesday.

The new hospital will become the first city-level comprehensive hospital located in the five "new cities" area.

Treating cerebro-cardiovascular disease, tumors, serious diseases in women and children, and emergencies, the hospital is expected to offer high-quality and convenient service for local residents and those from the Yangtze River Delta region. It means that many people in the area won't have to travel long distances to seek treatment downtown.

The new hospital began construction in October 2021 with 600 beds during its first phase. It was recognized as a province-level medical center in 2022.

It will be built into a diagnosis and treatment center for complicated diseases, a high-end talent training center, and an advanced biological medicine research and development center, Xinhua officials said.

Shanghai introduced the five "new cities" concept in the suburban areas of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Fengxian districts, as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area, to boost social and economic development.