Second registration center for foreign spouses of 'hukou' holders

Shanghai will add another marriage registration center for foreigners marrying citizens with Shanghai "hukou", or household registration, from October, the city's civil affairs authorities announced on Monday night.

Under a trial operation, the marriage and divorce registration center in the Pudong New Area will provide registration service for foreigners tying the knot with locals who have a "hukou" in Pudong, according to Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and overseas Chinese are also eligible for the service from the same time, the bureau said.

At present, the service is only available at the Shanghai Marriage Registration Center located in Xuhui District.

From Tuesday, residents of Pudong may make reservations for the service via the Suishenban app, the city government's public service platform, the official WeChat account of the bureau 民服务, and Alipay.

Marriage registration centers in Huangpu, Xuhui, Jing'an, Changning, and Minhang will be included in the trial from 2024, with more districts expected to join the scheme, the bureau said.

To enjoy the service, the spouse of a foreigner or resident of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and overseas Chinese must have hukou in one of the five districts.

If you go:

The Pudong marriage registration center

Address: 3rd Floor, 2240, Pudong Rd S.

Tel: 58828056(marriage), 58829805(divorce)

The Shanghai Marriage Registration Center

Address: 3rd Floor, Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center, 80 Caobao Road

Tel: 64325088