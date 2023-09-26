Innovation hubs, Suzhou Creek waterfront key to Putuo's growth

Putuo District is set to prioritize the development of four major science and innovation parks and the Suzhou Creek waterfront as it aims to become a more vibrant innovation hub.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Putuo District is set to prioritize the development of four major science and innovation parks and the Suzhou Creek waterfront as it aims to become a more vibrant innovation hub in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The China-Israel Innovation Hub, the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University, the Wuning Innovation Community and Haina Town are driving the downtown district's technological innovation initiatives, aligning industrial and spatial development efforts, Jiang Dongdong, the Party secretary of Putuo, told a press conference on Tuesday.

Putuo achieved a nearly 30 percent year-on-year increase in district-level fiscal revenue in the first eight months of this year, reaching 10.43 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion).

The China-Israel Innovation Hub has unveiled an International Digital Security and Ecosystem Operations Center, the 360 Shanghai Urban Security Brain and established an office in Tel Aviv, Israel, to further connect Israeli companies and startup projects.

The hub has attracted over 130 enterprises, contributing to more than 500 intellectual property rights, Jiang revealed.

Ti Gong

The International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University is dedicated to the development of integrated circuit research platforms. The center has seen the establishment of more than 40 high-tech companies.

The Wuning Innovation Community, which was formed in April, has united various innovation entities along Wuning Road, including universities, research institutes and innovative enterprises.

Haina Town, designated as a city-level digital transformation demonstration zone, is accelerating the construction of demonstrative applications, like a digital transport system.

Innovative policies and supporting funds are driving the integration of innovation, industry, funding and talent chains along the road, creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem, Jiang noted.

Putuo is nurturing four key industries: intelligent software, research and development services, financial technology as well as life and health.

Ti Gong

These industries collectively contribute 45.3 percent to the district-level tax revenue, providing strong support for the local economy, he added.

With nearly 10 square kilometers of undeveloped land, Putuo has great potential for future development, Jiang observed.

It is developing the Suzhou Creek waterfront area to enhance the business and ecological environments along creekside.

Among the key projects along the creek, Taopu Smart City is under full-scale construction, featuring the largest zero-energy consumption building in Shanghai. The area aims to create a modern and international innovation ecosystem.

With a 21-kilometer-long waterfront along Suzhou Creek, known as the "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek," this resource is considered a Putuo treasure, Jiang said.

Ti Gong

The district has completed the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park and 24 Suzhou Creek service stations. It has also created the largest open green space in downtown Shanghai, Taopu Central Park and Shanghai's first elevated linear park, Centennial Park.

Jiang said that Putuo has launched a "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" premium tourism route, creating a family-friendly entertainment zone.

It hosts a continuous series of events throughout the year, including the Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon, the Shanghai Suzhou Creek Urban Dragon Boat International Invitation, the Shanghai Rowing City Elite Tournament and the Shanghai Esports Championship.

These events are expected to transform the Suzhou Creek waterfront into a beautiful and happy life path accessible to everyone, he pointed out.