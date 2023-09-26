﻿
Spirits soar with kite festival in Fengxian District

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-26
As part of the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the kite festival in its 26th version in the Fengxian Bay Tourist Area is attracting kite fanciers from China and beyond.
Ti Gong

A kite soars as other kite fliers prepare to launch theirs.

With kites of various shapes and sizes filling the sky, a kite tourism festival took flight in Fengxian District on Tuesday.

As part of the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the event in its 26th version held in the Fengxian Bay Tourist Area attracted kite fanciers from China and beyond.

A bazaar of nearly 20 booths featuring specialty products of Fengxian and handcrafts is part of the festival.

Ti Gong

A brightly colored long-tailed kite attracts admirers.

During the festival, a slew of activities from kite flying and graffiti to a shutterbug contest and a coffee culture festival will be staged, inviting people to savor the autumn splendor of the district.

Between October 1 and 3, a kite flying show will be held at the tourist area, offering a visual feast to tourists.

A kite DIY and graffiti activity is scheduled on September 29.

Ti Gong

A small kite is on display

A night market and coffee culture festival will run through October 15 at the fisherman's wharf in the tourist area.

There will also be regatta and paddle races and activities through October 7.

Ti Gong

Dragon boat paddlers race during the opening ceremony.

