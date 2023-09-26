Spirits soar with kite festival in Fengxian District

As part of the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the kite festival in its 26th version in the Fengxian Bay Tourist Area is attracting kite fanciers from China and beyond.

Ti Gong

With kites of various shapes and sizes filling the sky, a kite tourism festival took flight in Fengxian District on Tuesday.

A bazaar of nearly 20 booths featuring specialty products of Fengxian and handcrafts is part of the festival.

Ti Gong

During the festival, a slew of activities from kite flying and graffiti to a shutterbug contest and a coffee culture festival will be staged, inviting people to savor the autumn splendor of the district.

Between October 1 and 3, a kite flying show will be held at the tourist area, offering a visual feast to tourists.

A kite DIY and graffiti activity is scheduled on September 29.

Ti Gong

A night market and coffee culture festival will run through October 15 at the fisherman's wharf in the tourist area.

There will also be regatta and paddle races and activities through October 7.