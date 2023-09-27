﻿
Pudong strengthens efforts to create women-friendly environment

A guideline to improve the construction of women-friendly spaces was issued by the Pudong Women's Federation on the second Pudong Women's Forum held on Tuesday.
Strengthened efforts are being made to create a better environment for women in the Pudong New Area.

In the latest effort, a guideline to improve the construction of women-friendly spaces was issued by the Pudong Women's Federation on the second Pudong Women's Forum held on Tuesday.

It noted that women-friendly spaces should be designed to take women's special needs into consideration, such as menstrual periods, pregnancy, and lactation, while accepting women from different backgrounds, offering them equal resources, and allowing them to express their points of view.

An action plan to support women in the workplace was also released, with a series of measures to expand the female talent pool, encourage women to start their own businesses, and protect their legal rights.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
