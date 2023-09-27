﻿
Trade union takes initiatives to ensure a healthy lifestyle for medics

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
The Shanghai Trade Union of Medical Workers is taking steps to improve the health condition of the city's 200,000 medical personnel who work under intense pressure and workloads.
Ti Gong

The importance of physical exercise was highlighted by the trade union.

Local doctors are taking the lead in promoting a healthy lifestyle, while health officials are implementing a variety of steps to improve the health of the city's 200,000 medical professionals.

A study by the Shanghai Trade Union of Medical Workers found that the health condition of medical professionals was a matter of concern.

Due to a heavy workload, they have problems with food, sports, and sleep because of the stress, scientific research, and academic promotion.

The union has launched a campaign to highlight the issues.

Ti Gong

Doctors go through TCM-based exercises.

Authorities have launched initiatives such as introducing gyms in hospitals, healthy canteens, and training courses.

The trade union offers online and offline courses for medics on physical relaxation and organizes jogging events and sports meets.

For medical professionals with chronic conditions, a new training camp targeting hypertension, diabetes, sleeplessness, and obesity has been launched.

Each camp receives two months of guidance and teaching from experienced teams of medical specialists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers.

Over 80 percent of people in the insomnia camp improved their sleeping quality, and 60 percent of people in the chronic disease camp successfully lowered their prescription dosage with the help of professionals.

All members of the body posture camp reported better posture and less discomfort in their bodies.

The trade union also nurtured a group of doctors who are engaged in physical fitness in order to become role models for their colleagues.

Ti Gong

Young physicians enjoy Zumba exercises.

﻿
﻿
Follow Us

