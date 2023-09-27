﻿
News / Metro

A slight drop in temperatures predicted for upcoming holiday

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:19 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
Shanghai temperatures are expected to drop slightly during the upcoming holiday, with lows of 19 and 20 degrees for Sunday and Monday. Warmer weather should return by Tuesday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:19 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0

Shanghai is bracing for two rounds of weak cold air during the upcoming eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which begins on Friday, the local weather officials said on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thick clouds are expected to be seen on Friday, Mid-Autumn Festival, the first day of the holiday with temperatures ranging between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The wet weather is predicted to cause difficulties when appreciating the moon during the Festival.

The first cold spell is predicted to arrive on Saturday with slight to moderate rain. The mercury will see a drop of 4-6 degrees to 20-25 degrees on Sunday and 19-26 on Monday.

A slight drop in temperatures predicted for upcoming holiday
Li Yi / SHINE

Sunshine is predicted to return to the city during the holiday from Sunday to next Wednesday.

The mercury is forecast to bounce back a bit to 22-28 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the second round of cold air will bring precipitation again to the city from next Thursday and Friday, the last two days of the holiday.

Temperatures will range between 20 and 25 degrees during the cold air approaching period.

The air condition will be good or excellent during the holiday, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     