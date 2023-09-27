A slight drop in temperatures predicted for upcoming holiday

Shanghai temperatures are expected to drop slightly during the upcoming holiday, with lows of 19 and 20 degrees for Sunday and Monday. Warmer weather should return by Tuesday.

Shanghai is bracing for two rounds of weak cold air during the upcoming eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which begins on Friday, the local weather officials said on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thick clouds are expected to be seen on Friday, Mid-Autumn Festival, the first day of the holiday with temperatures ranging between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The wet weather is predicted to cause difficulties when appreciating the moon during the Festival.

The first cold spell is predicted to arrive on Saturday with slight to moderate rain. The mercury will see a drop of 4-6 degrees to 20-25 degrees on Sunday and 19-26 on Monday.

Li Yi / SHINE

Sunshine is predicted to return to the city during the holiday from Sunday to next Wednesday.

The mercury is forecast to bounce back a bit to 22-28 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the second round of cold air will bring precipitation again to the city from next Thursday and Friday, the last two days of the holiday.

Temperatures will range between 20 and 25 degrees during the cold air approaching period.

The air condition will be good or excellent during the holiday, officials said.