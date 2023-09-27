﻿
News / Metro

Metro services undergo temporary adjustments for upcoming holiday

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
The Shanghai Metro will make adjustments to its schedule for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, with both station closures and extended operating hours.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0

Six Metro lines in Shanghai will extend their service times during the upcoming eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which begins Friday, the city's metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Wednesday.

They are Line 1, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 13.

Also, additional trains on Line 2, 10 and 17 will extend operation at designated stops after its normal operation time during the holiday.

Passengers planning to travel on those routes should check the last train schedule below and latest transfer times at the relevant stations, the group advised.

The operating times and trains schedules of each line are available on the "Shanghai Metro Daduhui" app, and also on the official WeChat account of the Shanghai Metro.

Metro services undergo temporary adjustments for upcoming holiday
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Some Metro Lines extend their operating hours during the holiday.

Meanwhile, the exits of Nanjing Road E. Metro Station on Line 2 and 10, and Yuyuan Station on Line 14 will be closed from 8pm until closing time on September 28.

They will also be closed from 4pm until closing time during the eight-day holiday that begins September 29.

During the above period, Metro trains on Line 2 and 10 will skip the Nanjing Road E. Metro Station when running, and the trains on Line 14 will skip the Yuyuan Station.

The Metro operator reminded that the Yuyuan Station on Line 10 will operate normally during the time.

Metro services undergo temporary adjustments for upcoming holiday
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Metro
National Day holiday
Nanjing Road
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     