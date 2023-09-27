Metro services undergo temporary adjustments for upcoming holiday

The Shanghai Metro will make adjustments to its schedule for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, with both station closures and extended operating hours.

Six Metro lines in Shanghai will extend their service times during the upcoming eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which begins Friday, the city's metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Wednesday.

They are Line 1, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 13.

Also, additional trains on Line 2, 10 and 17 will extend operation at designated stops after its normal operation time during the holiday.

Passengers planning to travel on those routes should check the last train schedule below and latest transfer times at the relevant stations, the group advised.

The operating times and trains schedules of each line are available on the "Shanghai Metro Daduhui" app, and also on the official WeChat account of the Shanghai Metro.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Meanwhile, the exits of Nanjing Road E. Metro Station on Line 2 and 10, and Yuyuan Station on Line 14 will be closed from 8pm until closing time on September 28.



They will also be closed from 4pm until closing time during the eight-day holiday that begins September 29.

During the above period, Metro trains on Line 2 and 10 will skip the Nanjing Road E. Metro Station when running, and the trains on Line 14 will skip the Yuyuan Station.

The Metro operator reminded that the Yuyuan Station on Line 10 will operate normally during the time.