Health commission honors medical staff talk show

The nation's first Doctor Talk Show introduced by a local health authority was honored with first prize in the science promotion award of the Yangtze River Delta region.
The nation's first Doctor Talk Show introduced by a local health authority was honored with first prize in the science promotion award of the Yangtze River Delta region, indicating the recognition of medics' efforts and their involvement in promoting health education in a fun and interesting way, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Shanghai initiated the program, China's first medical staff talk show and competition, in 2021. Two seasons have been made so far, with 2.2 billion views on various platforms.

From the second season, the commission started to include participants from the Yangtze River Delta region and work in cooperation with Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV for wider influence.

It has now kicked off its third season, which has further expanded with participants from all over the nation.

To encourage the involvement of more medics in health promotion, Shanghai was the first city to include medics' health-promotion involvement and performance into its professional evaluation system and senior academic promotion system.

According to Zhang Hao, vice director of the Shanghai Health Commission, health education and disease prevention is extremely meaningful. "According to international practice, each one yuan spent on education and disease prevention can save six yuan in disease treatment," he said.

A campaign for medics to volunteer to go to the community to promote health education kicks off this week.

Meanwhile, a campaign selecting medics and health promotion works as well as excellent medics as volunteers to promote health education kicked off this week, which is national scientific promotion week.

A team of medical professionals will use lectures, new media programs, and offline activities to promote skills and knowledge on health care and disease prevention.

Nearly 500 medical professionals from 46 hospitals participated in the competition, with 17 facilities and 200 medics being honored for their excellence performance in health promotion and innovation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
