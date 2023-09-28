Firm launches elderly-focused activities

Ti Gong

A number of humanitarian initiatives have been launched in the city to provide psychological comfort to needy older people and to encourage an eco-friendly lifestyle among the general public.

The charity development foundation of Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery has launched a three-month professional rehabilitation training program for 20 elderly citizens with physical disabilities, and another program will provide psychological and community support to 50 seniors living alone or who have lost spouses in the city until the end of this year, the foundation announced on Thursday.

The holiday season is a difficult time for these vulnerable groups.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group, China's largest cemetery and funeral service provider, is promoting a step-donating scheme. The funds will be utilized for the hospice care plan.

Since 2019, a team of social workers, psychological consultants and volunteers has assisted 313 patients and their families in the final hours of their lives.

Recently, a "silent walk" was organized in Shanghai, Chongqing, and provinces such as Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong to encourage the public to study the meaning of life. The stops include martyrs' tombs and memorials.

"It allowed me to slow down and seek the tranquil beauty of life," said Wang Jing, a Shanghai white-collar worker. "Walking is a good exercise, and it's even more meaningful as the steps will be exchanged for donations."