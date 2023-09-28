﻿
News / Metro

Firm launches elderly-focused activities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0
A variety of humanitarian activities have been launched to bring psychological comfort to needy older people and to encourage the public to live an eco-friendly lifestyle.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0
Firm launches elderly-focused activities
Ti Gong

The "silent walk" program

A number of humanitarian initiatives have been launched in the city to provide psychological comfort to needy older people and to encourage an eco-friendly lifestyle among the general public.
The charity development foundation of Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery has launched a three-month professional rehabilitation training program for 20 elderly citizens with physical disabilities, and another program will provide psychological and community support to 50 seniors living alone or who have lost spouses in the city until the end of this year, the foundation announced on Thursday.
The holiday season is a difficult time for these vulnerable groups.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group, China's largest cemetery and funeral service provider, is promoting a step-donating scheme. The funds will be utilized for the hospice care plan.
Since 2019, a team of social workers, psychological consultants and volunteers has assisted 313 patients and their families in the final hours of their lives.

Recently, a "silent walk" was organized in Shanghai, Chongqing, and provinces such as Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong to encourage the public to study the meaning of life. The stops include martyrs' tombs and memorials.
"It allowed me to slow down and seek the tranquil beauty of life," said Wang Jing, a Shanghai white-collar worker. "Walking is a good exercise, and it's even more meaningful as the steps will be exchanged for donations."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     