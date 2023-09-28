Qingpu gets a high-end maternity hospital

Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital has launched a branch in Qingpu District to provide high-quality medical services to rural and Yangtze River Delta residents.

Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital launched a new branch in Qingpu District on Thursday, providing high-quality and convenient medical services to rural residents and Yangtze River Delta residents.

The hospital has 500 beds and is located in Zhujiajiao Town. It is the first Yangtze River Delta integration demonstration zone, consisting of Shanghai's Qingpu, Suzhou's Wujiang District, Jiangsu Province, and Zhejiang's Jiashan County.

The new facility is a high-end hospital focused on medical care, education, scientific research, and women's and children's care.

It will introduce new services like after-birth rehabilitation for patients.



Since its trial operation on August 28, the hospital has served almost 1,300 patients from Shanghai and the neighboring provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

"Since the trial operation, 182 pregnant women have come here to register for prenatal and baby-delivery services," said Dr Xu Chang'en, director of the new hospital's obstetrics department.



Commercial medical insurance is also being introduced, hospital officials said.