News / Metro

Group wedding held along Suzhou Creek, amid increased tourism

  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0
A group wedding for local young people was held along the Suzhou Creek in Putuo District on Thursday, part of efforts to develop the area into a people-friendly urban space.
  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A group wedding for local young talent is held along the Suzhou Creek in Putuo District.

    Ti Gong

  • Bicycles, televisions, radios and other small household appliances were once standard home items for couples getting married in Shanghai.

    Ti Gong

  • New coupons write calligraphy to showcase their love to each other.

    Ti Gong

  • The newly-wed coupons board the Suzhou Creek cruise after the group wedding.

    Ti Gong

  • A group wedding for local young talent is held along the Suzhou Creek in Putuo District.

    Ti Gong

A group wedding for local young talent was held along the Suzhou Creek in Putuo District on Thursday, part of efforts to develop the area into a people-friendly urban space and world-class waterfront.

A dozen couples in Putuo, dressed in traditional Chinese wedding attire, made vows under the witness of guests and received wedding certificates from Jiang Dongdong, the Party secretary of Putuo and other district officials.

Three senior couples living in the district, who have been married for over 50 years, shared their love stories and offered blessings to the newlyweds through video messages.

The celebration concluded with the newlyweds boarding the Suzhou Creek cruise to tour the scenic creek.

A Marriage Culture Exhibition was also unveiled on the sideline of the wedding at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park on Guangfu Road W.

The exhibition set against the backdrop of the changing times in Shanghai's marriage customs, used artifacts from different eras, traditional wedding attire, marriage customs and simulated scenes to help more citizens understand the city's marriage and family culture.

The event showcases Putuo's ambition to develop the 21-km-long creekside area into a "sitting room" for the Yangtze River Delta region and a world-class waterfront.

It also answers the call of President Xi Jinping to highlight the importance of family and traditions, according to the district government.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangtze River
Suzhou Creek
