﻿
News / Metro

Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek popular with visitors

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:43 UTC+8, 2023-10-01       0
Shanghai recorded 9.2948 million visits in the first three days of the eight-day National Day holiday, posing a growth of 11.54 percent from the same period last year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:43 UTC+8, 2023-10-01       0

Shanghai's tourist attractions recorded 9.2948 million visits in the first three days of the eight-day National Day plus Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, posing a growth of 11.54 percent from the same period of last year, the city's cultural and tourism authorities said.

A slew of activities have been rolled out across the city during the holiday.

Tours related to the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek are particularly popular among residents and tourists, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

On Huangpu River, activities such as magic shows and clown performances are being staged on cruise ships, wowing families.

During the three days, Huangpu River tours recorded more than 20,000 visits daily.

Cruise ships on Suzhou Creek launched several music-themed trips during the holiday to enrich people's experience.

The tickets of voyages on the ships were mostly sold out over the three days.

Along the creek, a number of activities ranging from jiuzi, the "nine games" traditionally played in Shanghai longtang (lanes) games, to the 2023 Shining Shanghai Festival featuring international light and shadow shows are being held.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu River
Huangpu
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     