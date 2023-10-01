Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek popular with visitors

Shanghai recorded 9.2948 million visits in the first three days of the eight-day National Day holiday, posing a growth of 11.54 percent from the same period last year.

Shanghai's tourist attractions recorded 9.2948 million visits in the first three days of the eight-day National Day plus Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, posing a growth of 11.54 percent from the same period of last year, the city's cultural and tourism authorities said.

A slew of activities have been rolled out across the city during the holiday.

Tours related to the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek are particularly popular among residents and tourists, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

On Huangpu River, activities such as magic shows and clown performances are being staged on cruise ships, wowing families.

During the three days, Huangpu River tours recorded more than 20,000 visits daily.

Cruise ships on Suzhou Creek launched several music-themed trips during the holiday to enrich people's experience.

The tickets of voyages on the ships were mostly sold out over the three days.

Along the creek, a number of activities ranging from jiuzi, the "nine games" traditionally played in Shanghai longtang (lanes) games, to the 2023 Shining Shanghai Festival featuring international light and shadow shows are being held.