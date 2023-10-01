Latest shikumen-style cultural and commercial landmark opens

Hong Shou Fang has opened to the public as an alternative to getting out of the city during the National Day holidays.

Ti Gong

The new commercial complex, at 1143 Xikang Road in Putuo District, was renovated from an old residential compound built in 1933.

The 15,000-square-meter project is one of the latest examples of the city's constantly emerging urban renewal efforts, and to be more specific, the latest shikumen-style cultural and commercial landmark, after Xintiandi in Huangpu, INLET in Hongkou and Zhangyuan in Jing'an.

During the renovation, old bricks were retrieved to be granted a new lease of life, and the typical shikumen structure with Art Deco style was restored.

Ti Gong

The complex is opening with more than 60 brands, with 51 recognized as first stores such as SANDO and CHUAN³.

It features a 5,000-square-meter Foodie Social where provides more than 30 established and Instagrammable brands.

A public art installation called Shanghai Dimsum is on display as a modern interpretation of memories of the old alleyway life. It was created by renowned architecture Chen Hao and pastry chef Zhu Limi. Other pieces of work will be put on display around the Spring Festival.

On October 2, Zhu will talk about the history of Shanghai's street dimsum.