Getting hands on with treating more diseases

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:52 UTC+8, 2023-10-14
Local tuina (massage) experts have said traditional Chinese medicine must extend cooperation with other departments to assist in the treatment of more diseases.
Dr Sun Wuquan, director of the new tuina branch of the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Association.

Local tuina (massage) experts have said traditional Chinese medicine must extend cooperation with other departments to introduce TCM skills into the treatment and rehabilitation of more diseases.

Enhancing clinical and research capability, expanding the team of tuina professionals, broadening the application of tuina and introducing tuina onto the bigger national and international stage are all targets of the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Association's tuina branch, which was established over the weekend.

"People usually think tuina is mainly related with orthopedics, however it is a comprehensive skill, which can be used in almost all diseases' prevention, treatment and rehabilitation," said Dr Sun Wuquan, director of the new branch and director of tuina department of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

"If being limited into orthopedics, it is bad for tuina's development.

"Tuina is a non-invasive, green and hand skill. It has limited application due to its features. Through cooperation with other departments, tuina can take a much better role in the clinical practice and bring bigger benefit to patients. In Yueyang, we have a long history of cooperating with the cardiology department to offer tuina for patients with coronary disease and hypertension to boost their treatment.

"Currently, we have conducted research by cooperating with respiratory department to offer tuina for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. We also carry out tuina for children with myopia and diseases on nose, ear and throat through cooperation with other departments."

