Artists from around world submit works to Shanghai Museum

The Shanghai Museum's east branch in Pudong has received more than 500 candidate public artworks as part of a global competition initiated in June.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Museum's east branch in Pudong has received more than 500 candidate public artworks as part of a global competition initiated in June.

Artists from around the world were encouraged to participate in the competition through September 30, which sought public artworks representing new urban culture, ideas and creativity.

The initiative attracted participation from 38 domestic and international art and design schools, 33 art associations and institutions, and more than 60 planning and architectural companies.

The submissions came from various corners of the globe, said Jin Jiangbo, executive dean of Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts, one of the organizers of the competition.

"These public artworks aim to integrate museum cultural resources with city development, use public art for cultural exchange, and revitalize urban spaces," Jin told the Excellent Urban Construction and Public Art Forum on Saturday.

Shanghai, as it aspires to be a global cultural metropolis and a renowned tourist destination, recognizes the unique value of public art in shaping civilization and nurturing the human spirit, Fang Shizhong, the Party secretary and director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism told the forum.

The Shanghai Museum plays a pivotal role in Shanghai's efforts to become a hub of museums, providing multifaceted and multi-layered experiences to enhance urban aesthetics, according to Chu Xiaobo, the curator of the museum.

Imaginechina

He said outstanding public artworks are expected to be selected for the museum's east branch that reflect the museum's historical context and align with the spirit of contemporary Shanghai.

During the forum, experts and scholars from various fields shared their experiences and cases of public art participation in museum construction.

They explored the potential for public art to empower urban development and discussed topics such as the development of museums and public art, the value of public art and increasing public participation in museums.

Starting from October 9, the museum in People's Square, which has been open for 27 years, was closed for upgrades and renovations. It is expected to re-open by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the museum's east branch in Pudong is entering the exhibition construction phase. Cultural relics and exhibits will be transported from the former site to the new branch.

The museum has launched an online gallery for citizens and tourists. People can explore it online via the official website of the museum.

The east branch of the Shanghai Museum, covering an area of approximately 110,000 square meters, boasts an elegant and captivating design. Its rectangular structures incorporate various open-air spaces, such as balconies and rooftop gardens, providing visitors with a unique fusion of art and architecture.