Raising awareness of respiratory diseases

There are more than 100 million people suffering respiratory diseases in the nation, including 8.7 million children and minors with asthma, medical experts told a conference stressing lung health over the weekend.

Chronic respiratory diseases have become one of the four major chronic diseases in the world, along with cerebro-cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes.

However, the public has poor awareness of the harm of respiratory diseases, which requires early screening, precise diagnosis, effective treatment and whole-process management.

With the development of digital medicine, new diagnostic tools and innovative medicines, the medical capability to treat respiratory diseases has greatly improved in the nation. However, there is still a big gap between demands and solutions for refractory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and children's respiratory infection.

Dr Zhong Nanshan, a leading expert on respiratory disease and the nation's COVID-19 expert, said he hopes more people will become aware of the harm of COPD, asthma, respiratory infection and lung cancer.

"It is important to establish a nationwide prevention and treatment network to boost the early screening, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases," he said in an online speech at the conference.

Doctors said people must be aware asthma can take place any time of the year, while doctors can offer treatment in line with different levels of asthma based on various diagnostic measures like medical history, lung function tests and biomarkers.

"Compared with adults, children are more likely to suffer asthma and acute outbursts of asthma," said Dr Hong Jianguo from the Shanghai General Hospital.

"Up to 90 percent of children's acute onset of asthma is related to acute respiratory infection. The incidence of children's asthma keeps rising in China. International researches have confirmed that people with serious asthma in childhood will have a 30 times higher chance of suffering COPD in the future. The failure to control children's asthma long term can cause irreversible damage to lung function."

Dr Gao Beili, from Ruijin Hospital, also issued an alert that nearly 40 percent of lung cancer patients also suffer other chronic respiratory diseases like COPD, impacting diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

"COPD has become a risk factor for lung cancer," Gao said. "Such people should receive early and regular screening for early detection and intervention on lung cancer."