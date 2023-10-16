﻿
A fun-filled day of running and games for kids and parents

  21:57 UTC+8, 2023-10-16
The Shanghai International Kids Run kicked off this past Sunday, bringing over 500 families to Pujiang Country Park for a 3-kilometer fun run.
About 1,500 children and adults from about 500 families enjoyed the charisma of sports and nature over the weekend, during the second Shanghai International Kids Run.

The event, organized by the China Welfare Institute, was aimed at parent-child sports and off-campus physical exercise. It took place on Sunday at the Pujiang Country Park.

During the 3-kilometer run along the Huangpu River, runners pushed their limits while stopping to take photos with their family.

Every runner who reached the end was awarded a certificate and a medal, which was hoped to encourage children to continue exercising.

After the run, children also enjoyed a fun carnival, including football, darts and archery.

Ti Gong

This year's kids run took place along the Huangpu River at the Pujiang Country Park.

Ti Gong

Children and parents prepare for the run.

Ti Gong

Let's run!

Ti Gong

It's fun to run.

Ti Gong

Keep going!

Ti Gong

We are the winners!

Ti Gong

Proud to stand on the podium.

Ti Gong

It's time for games.

Ti Gong

Enjoy the sweet sugar painting.

Ti Gong

Father and son try archery.

Ti Gong

Children enjoy the Pink Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
