A fun-filled day of running and games for kids and parents

The Shanghai International Kids Run kicked off this past Sunday, bringing over 500 families to Pujiang Country Park for a 3-kilometer fun run.

About 1,500 children and adults from about 500 families enjoyed the charisma of sports and nature over the weekend, during the second Shanghai International Kids Run.

The event, organized by the China Welfare Institute, was aimed at parent-child sports and off-campus physical exercise. It took place on Sunday at the Pujiang Country Park.

During the 3-kilometer run along the Huangpu River, runners pushed their limits while stopping to take photos with their family.

Every runner who reached the end was awarded a certificate and a medal, which was hoped to encourage children to continue exercising.

After the run, children also enjoyed a fun carnival, including football, darts and archery.

Ti Gong

