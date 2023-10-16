﻿
News / Metro

Pudong restaurants take responsible measures to tackle food waste

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0
Restaurants and eateries in Pudong have announced new measures and incentives to further tackle food wastage, with minimum consumption per capita now banned.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0

Eateries in Pudong are to take wider responsibilities for food waste, as the new area's strengthened efforts to fight food waste with the arrival of the 46th World Food Day on Monday.

In an array of measures released by Pudong's market watchdog, eateries should design different set menus to cater to the different needs of guest such as individuals, families, and tourist groups, as well as provide dishes in half or smaller portions.

Minimum consumption per capita is banned.

Eateries are also encouraged to give discounts or other promotions to diners who finish all dishes.

Meanwhile, Pudong's civilization office has launched a set of activities in neighborhoods to raise public awareness, to reduce food waste.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     