Pudong restaurants take responsible measures to tackle food waste

Restaurants and eateries in Pudong have announced new measures and incentives to further tackle food wastage, with minimum consumption per capita now banned.

Eateries in Pudong are to take wider responsibilities for food waste, as the new area's strengthened efforts to fight food waste with the arrival of the 46th World Food Day on Monday.

In an array of measures released by Pudong's market watchdog, eateries should design different set menus to cater to the different needs of guest such as individuals, families, and tourist groups, as well as provide dishes in half or smaller portions.

Minimum consumption per capita is banned.

Eateries are also encouraged to give discounts or other promotions to diners who finish all dishes.

Meanwhile, Pudong's civilization office has launched a set of activities in neighborhoods to raise public awareness, to reduce food waste.