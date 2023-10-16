Competition on medical dispute resolution launched in the city

Children's Hospital of Fudan University set up the first pediatric hospital's parent consultation commission to communicate with patients and families, and solve medical disputes.

The Children's Hospital of Fudan University has set up the nation's first pediatric hospital's parent consultation commission to better communicate with patients and their families, solve medical disputes, and ensure proper medical practices, the hospital said at a competition on staff skills and capabilities in medical dispute resolution.

Eight teams from local hospitals and health inspection agencies, with 45 candidates, participated in the final over the weekend, said the Shanghai Health Commission, which organized the competition in order to streamline relationships between patients and medics and improve health services in the city.

The children's hospital, which won the top prize in the competition, said its medical disputes resolution team is a bridge between medical staff and patients. It voluntarily conducts surveys to collect patients' comments on hospital services and to intervene in disputes at an early stage.

Through the parent consultation commission, the hospital can receive patient feedback, take action in time to improve patient satisfaction, as well as foster parents' understanding and cooperation, hospital officials said.

Local health officials said the city's rule to regulate and guide the process and treatment of medical disputes would further protect the rights of patients and medics, ensure proper medical processes, and boost social stability.