﻿
News / Metro

Party Secretary meets global financial leaders to discuss development opportunities

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:29 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met separately with Mark Tucker, chairman of HSBC Holdings, and Abigail Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments, on Friday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:29 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0
Party Secretary meets global financial leaders to discuss development opportunities

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with Mark Tucker, chairman of HSBC Holdings

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met separately with Mark Tucker, chairman of HSBC Holdings, and Abigail Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments and chairman of Fidelity International, on Friday.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development. He said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China outlined China's development goals for the future, and the Chinese-style modernization is to make the people live a good life.

Maintaining a long-term, stable, and predictable development environment is Shanghai's consistent goal and also provides development opportunities for global companies to continue to deepen their roots in China and Shanghai.

HSBC Holdings is an important global bank and financial institution and Fidelity is a leading company in the global asset management industry. Their core business development is compatible with the functional positioning of Shanghai.

With the continuous acceleration of the city's green and low-carbon development, industrial transformation and consumption upgrade, the space for cooperation between us has been further expanded.

Shanghai welcomes both parties to better leverage their respective professional advantages, deeply participate in the construction of the Shanghai international financial center, continue to increase their investment layout in Shanghai, jointly promote the development of green finance and technology finance, focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG), and develop and launch more professional financial products and services for enterprises.

The city will spare no effort to create a top-notch market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment, listen to the opinions and suggestions of enterprises on a regular basis and help them achieve better and greater development in Shanghai.



Party Secretary meets global financial leaders to discuss development opportunities

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with Abigail Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments and chairman of Fidelity International

Mark Tucker and Johnson respectively introduced their business situation in Shanghai and future development strategy planning and discussed their ideas and suggestions on participating in the construction of the Shanghai international financial center, committing to ESG and sustainable development investment, and promoting the development of technology innovation finance.

Tucker said that the group is full of confidence in China's and Shanghai's development and will continue to increase its investment in China. It is willing to seize the opportunities of Chinese-style modernization, deepen its business layout in Shanghai, develop and launch new products, provide financial services for technology-based enterprises and help accelerate the development of green finance in Shanghai.

Johnson said that he was impressed by China's rapid economic recovery and growth. In recent years, Fidelity has made significant progress in various businesses in Shanghai, and is willing to better play its advantages, bring more advanced experience and superior resources to Shanghai, deepen pragmatic cooperation in the development of green finance and expand business areas to achieve win-win development.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     