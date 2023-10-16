Party Secretary meets global financial leaders to discuss development opportunities

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met separately with Mark Tucker, chairman of HSBC Holdings, and Abigail Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments, on Friday.

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met separately with Mark Tucker, chairman of HSBC Holdings, and Abigail Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments and chairman of Fidelity International, on Friday.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development. He said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China outlined China's development goals for the future, and the Chinese-style modernization is to make the people live a good life.

Maintaining a long-term, stable, and predictable development environment is Shanghai's consistent goal and also provides development opportunities for global companies to continue to deepen their roots in China and Shanghai.

HSBC Holdings is an important global bank and financial institution and Fidelity is a leading company in the global asset management industry. Their core business development is compatible with the functional positioning of Shanghai.

With the continuous acceleration of the city's green and low-carbon development, industrial transformation and consumption upgrade, the space for cooperation between us has been further expanded.

Shanghai welcomes both parties to better leverage their respective professional advantages, deeply participate in the construction of the Shanghai international financial center, continue to increase their investment layout in Shanghai, jointly promote the development of green finance and technology finance, focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG), and develop and launch more professional financial products and services for enterprises.

The city will spare no effort to create a top-notch market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment, listen to the opinions and suggestions of enterprises on a regular basis and help them achieve better and greater development in Shanghai.







Mark Tucker and Johnson respectively introduced their business situation in Shanghai and future development strategy planning and discussed their ideas and suggestions on participating in the construction of the Shanghai international financial center, committing to ESG and sustainable development investment, and promoting the development of technology innovation finance.

Tucker said that the group is full of confidence in China's and Shanghai's development and will continue to increase its investment in China. It is willing to seize the opportunities of Chinese-style modernization, deepen its business layout in Shanghai, develop and launch new products, provide financial services for technology-based enterprises and help accelerate the development of green finance in Shanghai.

Johnson said that he was impressed by China's rapid economic recovery and growth. In recent years, Fidelity has made significant progress in various businesses in Shanghai, and is willing to better play its advantages, bring more advanced experience and superior resources to Shanghai, deepen pragmatic cooperation in the development of green finance and expand business areas to achieve win-win development.





