﻿
News / Metro

600 Shanghai donors give gift of life with stem cell donations

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:26 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Three young men donated stem cells in Shanghai on Tuesday, the first time three people made donations in the same day, which helped the city attain 600 stem cell donations.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:26 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0

Three young men donated stem cells in the city on Tuesday, the first time that three people made donations in the same day. Their donations helped Shanghai attain 600 stem cell donations, the local Red Cross reported.

Li Zhufeng from Songjiang District is a regular blood donor, who has donated 1,200 milliliters of blood so far. He registered with the stem cell donor bank in 2021.

Pan Deng from Jinshan District is from a family with long history of volunteering. His mother is an official of the local Red Cross. He also joined the donor bank in 2021.

600 Shanghai donors give gift of life with stem cell donations
Ti Gong

Li Xin marks being the city's 600th stem cell donor.

The 600th donor, Li Xin, waited the longest among the three for his stem cells to be required. He joined the donor bank while in university.

"It has been over 10 years since I joined the donor bank," he said. "I had thought I might not have the chance to donate stem cells. It was so surprising and exciting to learn that my sample was a match. I am a person who likes outdoor activities and sports. I hope this patient can also enjoy sunshine and a beautiful life after recovering from the disease."

By early this month, there were 3.28 million registered donors in the national stem cell donor bank, which has achieved over 16,000 donations.

According to the Red Cross Society of China Shanghai Branch, there are 170,000 registered donors in the city's bank. Since achieving the first donation in 1996, 600 donations have been completed, helping patients all over the nation as well as some from overseas regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Jinshan
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     