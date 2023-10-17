600 Shanghai donors give gift of life with stem cell donations

Three young men donated stem cells in Shanghai on Tuesday, the first time three people made donations in the same day, which helped the city attain 600 stem cell donations.

Three young men donated stem cells in the city on Tuesday, the first time that three people made donations in the same day. Their donations helped Shanghai attain 600 stem cell donations, the local Red Cross reported.

Li Zhufeng from Songjiang District is a regular blood donor, who has donated 1,200 milliliters of blood so far. He registered with the stem cell donor bank in 2021.

Pan Deng from Jinshan District is from a family with long history of volunteering. His mother is an official of the local Red Cross. He also joined the donor bank in 2021.

Ti Gong

The 600th donor, Li Xin, waited the longest among the three for his stem cells to be required. He joined the donor bank while in university.

"It has been over 10 years since I joined the donor bank," he said. "I had thought I might not have the chance to donate stem cells. It was so surprising and exciting to learn that my sample was a match. I am a person who likes outdoor activities and sports. I hope this patient can also enjoy sunshine and a beautiful life after recovering from the disease."

By early this month, there were 3.28 million registered donors in the national stem cell donor bank, which has achieved over 16,000 donations.

According to the Red Cross Society of China Shanghai Branch, there are 170,000 registered donors in the city's bank. Since achieving the first donation in 1996, 600 donations have been completed, helping patients all over the nation as well as some from overseas regions.