Mayor Gong meets Argentine President to deepen friendship and cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Argentine President Alberto Fernández and his delegation at the Grand Halls on Monday.

On behalf of the Shanghai Municipal Government, Gong extended a warm welcome to the president and his delegation, and emphasized the importance of Shanghai in facilitating friendship and cooperation between China and Argentina.

Although the two countries are separated by great distance, Gong cited the establishment of sister city relationships between Rosario and Buenos Aires and Shanghai, as well as effective exchanges in areas of economics, culture and public health as testaments to the strength of their friendship.

Currently, Shanghai is deepening the construction of the "Five Centers" and strengthening the "Four Functions," in order to accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

Looking to the future, Shanghai hopes to take the opportunity of high-quality cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

The China International Import Expo is a globally shared international public product and Argentina is welcomed to have more companies participate in it. We look forward to strengthening economic and trade investment cooperation between the two sides and encouraging excellent companies to invest and start businesses in each other's markets, the mayor said.

Argentine football and tango are world-renowned, and Shanghai hopes to enhance cultural exchanges, promote friendly exchanges between sister cities and help the people of the two countries to further connect.

President Fernández expressed his gratitude for China's support and assistance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic with regards to the provision of medical supplies and vaccines.

He also expressed interest in strengthening economic and trade relations between Argentina and China, highlighting the many investments made by Chinese and Shanghai-based companies in Argentina, as well as the interest of many Argentine companies in investing in China.

Additionally, he voiced his hopes for enhanced cultural and people-to-people exchanges, in order to further promote friendship and understanding between the two countries.





