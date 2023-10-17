﻿
News / Metro

Mayor Gong meets Argentine President to deepen friendship and cooperation

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:51 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Argentine President Alberto Fernández and his delegation at the Grand Halls on Monday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:51 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Mayor Gong meets Argentine President to deepen friendship and cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng talks with Argentine President Alberto Fernández

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Argentine President Alberto Fernández and his delegation at the Grand Halls on Monday.

On behalf of the Shanghai Municipal Government, Gong extended a warm welcome to the president and his delegation, and emphasized the importance of Shanghai in facilitating friendship and cooperation between China and Argentina.

Although the two countries are separated by great distance, Gong cited the establishment of sister city relationships between Rosario and Buenos Aires and Shanghai, as well as effective exchanges in areas of economics, culture and public health as testaments to the strength of their friendship.

Currently, Shanghai is deepening the construction of the "Five Centers" and strengthening the "Four Functions," in order to accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

Looking to the future, Shanghai hopes to take the opportunity of high-quality cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

The China International Import Expo is a globally shared international public product and Argentina is welcomed to have more companies participate in it. We look forward to strengthening economic and trade investment cooperation between the two sides and encouraging excellent companies to invest and start businesses in each other's markets, the mayor said.

Argentine football and tango are world-renowned, and Shanghai hopes to enhance cultural exchanges, promote friendly exchanges between sister cities and help the people of the two countries to further connect.

President Fernández expressed his gratitude for China's support and assistance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic with regards to the provision of medical supplies and vaccines.

He also expressed interest in strengthening economic and trade relations between Argentina and China, highlighting the many investments made by Chinese and Shanghai-based companies in Argentina, as well as the interest of many Argentine companies in investing in China.

Additionally, he voiced his hopes for enhanced cultural and people-to-people exchanges, in order to further promote friendship and understanding between the two countries.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     