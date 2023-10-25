Choose your pick for the Halloween weekend

Shanghai's Halloween celebrations have begun, and they promise partygoers a wide array of events, spectacular sights, and tasty snacks.

While Christmas festivities are still over a month away, Halloween fairs and parties have already begun in Shanghai, bringing fun to local residents with diverse events, festive sights and flavors.

Have you planned your scariest outfits and candy stash? Let's go to a local Halloween market and meet the "ghost."

1.Bigwa Monster Market

Hongzhou's Bigwa Monster Market is visiting Shanghai for the first time.

It will set up a booth at the Shanghai MOHO Mall on Jiangning Road in Jing'an District and will host a Halloween costume play vintage market from October 27 to 29.

There will be more than 110 vendors from across the country, including 24 collectors of vintage clothing and goods, 42 artisan workshops, 17 brands, and 5 interactive experiences.

You can try Halloween makeup and body painting, as well as some DIY crafts.

There's also a "Yin-Yang" Matchmaking Corner where singles can write down and hang their information, as well as a flea market and auction for 5-yuan items.

Date: Oct 27-29, 1pm-10pm



Venue: Shanghai MOHO Mall

Address: MOHO F1, 699 Jiangning Road, Jing'an District

Admission: 39 yuan (US$5.33)

2.Savvy Nightmare Market

Bring your pets dressed for Halloween to the Savvy Nightmare Market and enter the Halloween Pet Costume Contest for a chance to win a 500-yuan prize!

There will also be a costume contest for the human species, with a top prize of 1,000 yuan.

The market, organized by local secondhand goods exchange site Savvy Exchanger, will take place from October 27 to 29 at C.PARK on Zhaohua Road in Changning District.

Over 70 vendors and over ten musicians will congregate there to sell their wares and perform.



The Savvy Park Gore Fest will screen six horror films, including Vampyr, The Beyond, and Jacob's Ladder.



A muzzle and a dog leash are a must for pet dogs.

Date: Oct 27-29, 4pm-12am

Venue: C.PARK

Address: 658 Zhaohua Road, Changning District

Admission

Presale Ticket: Single 40 yuan/ Double 60 yuan

Door Ticket: Single 60 yuan/ Double 100 yuan

*The ticket includes a beer and a special candy gift

3.Halloween Weekend Market @BFC - Burgundy Town

A three-meter-tall pumpkin has been put up on Fengjing Road, close to the Bund.

This weekend's Weekend Market @BFC will have a Halloween theme and adorable "ghosts" at the Halloween Pet Market.

Pet owners can bring their animals to the market, where makeup artists will offer makeup services.

Additionally, the American vitamin brand OLLY will have a store – a pink OLLY Dream House – in the public square.

A gashapon machine will be available for use, which can be twisted to create canvas bags, keychains, masks, work badges, and other things.

Halloween events taking place in other parts of BFC are the Mexican Day of the Dead-themed Bridal Fair Celebration on the fifth floor, the Japanese Halloween-themed wagashi (a type of sweet) at the VIP Lounge on the second floor, and the kid-focused "Trick or Treat" Halloween Party on the third floor.

There will also be kid-friendly Halloween plays and musicals.

Date: Oct 29-30, 10am-10pm

Venue: The Bund Finance Center

Address: Fengjing Road, Huangpu District

4.Halloween Horror Night Party

A 36,000-square-meter area in Pudong's Sunland Green Space will host a "big battle" with teams from six camps: Demo, Devil, Witch, Vampire, and Werewolf.

This RPG game will last for 8 hours, and people can join and leave at any time.

Participants have to pick a team, and they will be given a task card containing their "skills." They will then team up with other members and complete the tasks while also competing with the other teams.

Camping, food, markets, stage shows, entertainment events, and free Halloween makeup are available for the public.

Date: Oct 28, 2pm-10pm



Venue: Sunland Green Space

Address: Near Wuzhou Avenue and Zhangyang Road N. intersection.

Admission:

Earlybird Ticket: 168 yuan

Door Ticket: 218 yuan

If you wear a full-set Halloween costume, you will get a discounted cosplay ticket for 88 yuan.

5.TABO Chill Pet Halloween Party

Shanghai World Expo Cultural Park will host a Halloween pet party from October 27 to October 29. Pet owners can purchase food and accessories for their fluffy babies, join a pet talent show, and engage in interactive play activities.

Additionally, the National General Kennel Club will hold a Gold Collar Championship competition in a section of Dog Go Park.

A doggie pool will also be available for them.

Date: Oct 27-29

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Cultural Park

Address: 2200 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area

Admission: Single 39 yuan/ Double 69 yuan

6.Laowaijie Halloween Party

Families are welcome to attend the pet-friendly Halloween street parties in Laowaijie.

Children can make their own Halloween masks or join in the trick-or-treat candy parade. Along with food and drink, as well as beautiful crafts from the Jiashan Market, there will be games and shows at the venue.

Date: Oct 28-29, 2pm-8pm



Venue: Laowaijie International Cultural Creation Life Park's Central Square

Address: 731 Hongxu Road, Minhang District

7.Day of The Dead

Halloween and Mexico's Day of the Dead will be jointly celebrated on October 29 and 30 at the Ala Town shopping mall in the Minhang District.

People can discover Mexican folklore and enjoy the music, while the kids can get their faces painted and participate in a trick-or-treat procession.

There will be a "ghost house" where children can hunt for "treasures."

Date: Oct 29-30, 2pm-10pm

Venue: Ala Town

Address: 66 Xianfeng Street, near Jinhui Road, Minhang District