Former Shanghai People's Congress director Dong Yunhu expelled from Party, removed from public office

Dong Yunhu, the former top official of Shanghai's legislative body, has been kicked out of the Communist Party of China and removed from public office for severe violations of laws and regulations.

The investigation found that Dong, former Party chief and director of the Shanghai People's Congress Standing Committee, violated the CPC's regulations on the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and granted CPPCC membership to individuals in exchange for favors, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission announced yesterday.

He was also found to be disloyal to the Party and untruthful to the organization, engaging in superstitious activities. Dong used his position for personal gain, accepting bribes and abusing power.

He also violated Party rules and regulations, including engaging in improper sexual relations and interfering with judicial activities.

Dong's illegal gains have been confiscated. His suspected criminal case has been transferred to the judicial authorities for further investigation and prosecution.