﻿
News / Metro

Yuyuan Garden launches dragon-themed shopping festival

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
Shanghai's time-honored brands jointly launched a shopping festival at Yuyuan Garden Malls on Tuesday to boost consumption for the New Year festival.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
Yuyuan Garden launches dragon-themed shopping festival
Ti Gong

Foreign guests interact with a staff member dressed in traditional Chinese costume at Yuyuan Garden Malls.

Shanghai's time-honored brands combined to launch a shopping festival at Yuyuan Garden Malls on Tuesday, to boost sales ahead of the New Year festival.

The New Year Gift Festival, blending traditional Chinese culture and innovative designs, runs through February 8, 2024, as the inaugural event of the city's New Year shopping festival.

The 52-day Year of the Dragon event coincides with the annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which began last Friday in both Paris and Shanghai.

Marking its fourth year, the festival features creative activities for customers, a range of dragon-themed products, and immersive experiences at the malls.

Yuyuan Garden launches dragon-themed shopping festival
Ti Gong

Foreign guests pose with staff members dressed in traditional Chinese costume at the malls.

The festival includes a "Good Fortune Dragon Dance" challenge, in which national and international brands offer shopping coupons and bonuses on more than 40 dragon-themed products.

Visitors to the malls can immerse themselves in a festive atmosphere, which integrates the garden's traditional lantern displays.

The trendsetting digital platform Dewu offers an online New Year's shopping section and an offline pop-up store at the malls. The initiative targets younger consumers, blending shopping with social engagement and focusing on trendy domestic products.

Yuyuan Garden boasts dozens of time-honored brands and some 30 UN-designated categories of intangible cultural heritage, including two national-level skills – the Spring Festival Lantern Fair, and the cooking skills of the Shanghai Classic Hotel.

Yuyuan Garden launches dragon-themed shopping festival
Ti Gong

Visitors interact with staff members dressed in traditional Chinese costume at the malls.

New Year Gift Festival

Date: December 19 - February 8

Venue: Yuyuan Garden Malls

Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M.

Admission: Free (except February 10 - 25), 50 yuan (US$7) for adults and 30 yuan for children for the lantern fair

Public transport: Metro Line 14, Exit No. 7

Yuyuan Garden launches dragon-themed shopping festival
Ti Gong

Staffers dressed like the Chinese God of Fortune present gifts to customers at the malls.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     