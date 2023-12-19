News / Metro

Forecasters issue cold wave alert as cold front approaches

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:10 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
Residents warned to protect themselves against the severe chill with downtown Shanghai to see a low of minus 2 degrees and temperatures in most suburbs dropping 8 to 9 degrees.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:10 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
Forecasters issue cold wave alert as cold front approaches

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a blue cold wave alert on Tuesday, warning that a strong cold front is taking control and temperatures in the city will drop significantly with strong winds.

The bureau said most suburbs will see their lowest temperatures drop 8 to 9 degrees Celsius in 48 hours. On Thursday morning, downtown Shanghai will see a low of around minus 2 degrees with thin ice while the suburbs will be as cold as minus 4 to minus 6 degrees with freezing or severe freezing conditions.

However, the rain will stop and the weather in Shanghai in the following 10 days will be dominated by sunny or cloudy days, forecasters said.

Residents, especially children and the elderly, outdoor workers, and those suffering from respiratory diseases and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, are warned to protect themselves against the severe chill.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     