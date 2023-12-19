Forecasters issue cold wave alert as cold front approaches

Residents warned to protect themselves against the severe chill with downtown Shanghai to see a low of minus 2 degrees and temperatures in most suburbs dropping 8 to 9 degrees.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a blue cold wave alert on Tuesday, warning that a strong cold front is taking control and temperatures in the city will drop significantly with strong winds.

The bureau said most suburbs will see their lowest temperatures drop 8 to 9 degrees Celsius in 48 hours. On Thursday morning, downtown Shanghai will see a low of around minus 2 degrees with thin ice while the suburbs will be as cold as minus 4 to minus 6 degrees with freezing or severe freezing conditions.

However, the rain will stop and the weather in Shanghai in the following 10 days will be dominated by sunny or cloudy days, forecasters said.

Residents, especially children and the elderly, outdoor workers, and those suffering from respiratory diseases and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, are warned to protect themselves against the severe chill.