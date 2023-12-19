News / Metro

Network of protection looking after vulnerable children

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
Civil affairs authorities highlight cases which demonstrate the city's commitment to solving problems faced by minors and their parents and the station staff that can provide help.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0

A solid protection network has been created in Shanghai for its minors, one of the most vulnerable groups, with 220 juvenile protection stations established, covering all subdistricts and towns, local civil affairs authorities said on Tuesday.

Twenty cases of the practices and experiences of the city in juvenile protection were shared and promoted on Tuesday.

In one case, the minor protection station of Fengjing Town in Jinshan District received a call from a divorced mother whose son had followed his father to Shanghai but was not going to school and contact with the father had been lost.

"The mother was extremely concerned about the physical and mental health of the boy, and we intervened immediately," said a station staff member.

"We found the father with the help of police and he said the distance between the school and where they were living was the reason," the staff member said.

With the intervention of the station, civil affairs and education authorities, the boy was transferred to a school near where they lived.

The city has released a potential risk identification checklist for minors, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Via a coordination protection network involving families, schools and wider society, it helps children's welfare workers spot potential subjects more accurately and efficiently.

The city has also established an early screening platform on children with autism and relevant rehabilitation and family guidance platforms, delivering strong support to their families.

The team of child counselors, directors and welfare social workers responsible for the care and protection of children in plight, drop-out and disabled children at the grassroots keeps expanding, and they have become the most reliable power over the protection of special children in the city via visits, screening, emergency intervention and coordination and handling efforts, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Jinshan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     