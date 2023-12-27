News / Metro

Compliance and product verification report a must for cosmetic treatment

The Chinese Association of Plastics and Aesthetics has introduced a risk evaluation process to regulate the industry and bring it under medical cover.
Ti Gong

A Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital medic shows an anesthetic procedure to the patient before treatment. It is now required by the Chinese Association of Plastics and Aesthetics.

To regulate private plastic surgery and anesthetic facilities and protect patients' safety and health, the Chinese Association of Plastics and Aesthetics introduced risk evaluation, service monitoring and medical insurance to cover whole-process management and supervision.

The association studied different illegal practices, such as hiring unqualified staff, utilizing counterfeit products, misrepresenting effects, and patients' difficulty in gathering proof, and then initiated a compliance and product verification report.

At the inaugural training session on compliance reports, equipment and product verification, and proper practice at Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital, officials announced that private health institutions that complete training and receive a positive evaluation from experts will be integrated into the association's model hospital system.

Participants in the five-day training program to understand and implement a new protocol included medical professionals and industry insiders from the city. They said the practice can boost patient satisfaction, encourage medical institutions to regulate their operations, and increase patient trust in private facilities.

An official from Ren'ai Hospital, one of the first private facilities to pass the association's exam and be added to the model hospital list, stated that improper behavior on the part of some entities has damaged the industry's credit and that the introduction of the compliance and verification report helps patients feel more confident and trusted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
