Mental health guidance book released in Shanghai

  18:37 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
A health education book – both a print edition and an audio version – promoting psychological health was released in Shanghai on Wednesday.
Ti Gong

A book promoting psychological health was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday.

A book promoting psychological health was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday. In addition to the print edition, an audio version was also released.

The book targets mental problems for people at childhood, puberty, adulthood and old age with 52 common psychological issues highlighted for guidance, helping people have a proper attitude toward their emotional and mental problems such as addiction, pressure and loneliness.

Dr Xie Bin, from the Shanghai Mental Health Center and the lead writer of the book, said experts use cozy pictures, short but meaningful sentences and interesting stories to promote knowledge about mental health and arouse public awareness.

Pianist Kong Xiangdong, who suffered from depression for eight years, pointed out that mental guidance is extremely important for everyone and shared his own experiences and feelings on how he has recovered, thanks to the support of professional care and his music.

"I am eager to share my experience with others through health promotion events," he said.

Ti Gong

Pianist Kong Xiangdong, who suffered from depression for eight years, shared his experiences and feelings during the book launch on Wednesday.

Local health authorities have been distributing health educational books and tools since 2008 to promote health awareness and understanding on disease prevention and control. So far, over 100 million books and tools have been issued with positive response from residents, the World Health Organization and medical experts from home and abroad, the Shanghai Health Commission revealed.

About a fifth of Shanghai residents have suffered some kind of mental illness at some point in their lives, according to a mental health survey.

The city's first large-scale mental health survey also found that some 12 percent people were suffering from some sort of psychological disorder, with alcohol dependence and abuse the major problem for men and anxiety and depression the most prevalent issues for women.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
