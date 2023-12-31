Celebrating Shaoxing Week at Fudan University

Students and faculty at Fudan University enjoyed unique food, Yueju Opera and exhibitions of culture from Shaoxing of Zhejiang Province.

Students and faculty at Fudan University enjoyed unique food, Yueju Opera and exhibitions of culture from Shaoxing of Zhejiang Province, and learned about cooperation and work opportunities.

The Shaoxing Week was jointly organized by the university and the city to help students and faculty learn more about the city's history, culture as well as social and economic development, and to promote cooperation between the two sides.

"The cooperation is expected to empower both Fudan and Shaoxing to reach a win-win result," said Zhou Xi, director of Fudan's external cooperation office.

"We hope to enable our faculty and students to appreciate the charm of Shaoxing and guide them to explore opportunities to serve the development of Shaoxing and promote cooperation between us."

As well as the fairs, exhibitions and performances, there were also events to introduce talented staff accommodation policies, industrial development and the need for science and technology development programs in Shaoxing.

The two sides also launched the Cao'e River Basic Research Fund, and signed seven new cooperation agreements, including the establishment of a chip lab, and education and practice bases.

According to Zhou, the university will invite more cities in the Yangtze River Delta region and even the whole nation to enter its campuses and enhance cooperation to engage its faculty and students in the high-quality development of the country.