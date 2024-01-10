The Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine was ranked top among such hospitals in the latest evaluation by the National Health Commission.

The Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine has been ranked top in the nation among such hospitals in the latest evaluation by the National Health Commission, and is the first to top the list for five consecutive years.

The evaluation addressed medical quality, operational efficiency, sustainable development, and patient satisfaction, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The hospital said its achievement stems from its long-term research and clinical practice of integrating TCM and Western medicine and promoting TCM by evidence-based methods, both domestically and abroad.

The hospital's departments of acupuncture, tuina (an ancient Chinese massage therapy), and dermatology are top regional diagnosis and treatment centers in the nation.

"We are exploring a special route through internationalization with Chinese features and a modern combination of TCM and Western medicine for professional development and international recognition," said Dr Zhou Jia, Yueyang's president, who leads the hospital's acupuncture anesthesia team during heart, lung, brain, thyroid, breast, stomach, and pelvic cavity surgeries to reduce the use of chemical anesthesia for quicker recoveries. This has been broadcast by the BBC.

The hospital is actively involved in international medical cooperation. It teamed with local TCM pharmaceutical companies to set up a China-Mauritius Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine to promote the overseas development of TCM.

The center received a warm welcome by the local people in Mauritius, the hospital said.