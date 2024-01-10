News / Metro

TCM and Western medicine hospital tops nation's list for 5th straight year

Cai Wenjun
  15:05 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0
The Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine was ranked top among such hospitals in the latest evaluation by the National Health Commission.
The Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine has been ranked top in the nation among such hospitals in the latest evaluation by the National Health Commission, and is the first to top the list for five consecutive years.

The evaluation addressed medical quality, operational efficiency, sustainable development, and patient satisfaction, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The hospital said its achievement stems from its long-term research and clinical practice of integrating TCM and Western medicine and promoting TCM by evidence-based methods, both domestically and abroad.

The hospital's departments of acupuncture, tuina (an ancient Chinese massage therapy), and dermatology are top regional diagnosis and treatment centers in the nation.

"We are exploring a special route through internationalization with Chinese features and a modern combination of TCM and Western medicine for professional development and international recognition," said Dr Zhou Jia, Yueyang's president, who leads the hospital's acupuncture anesthesia team during heart, lung, brain, thyroid, breast, stomach, and pelvic cavity surgeries to reduce the use of chemical anesthesia for quicker recoveries. This has been broadcast by the BBC.

Ti Gong

Doctors in Yueyang hospital perform heart surgery using acupuncture for anesthesia.

The hospital is actively involved in international medical cooperation. It teamed with local TCM pharmaceutical companies to set up a China-Mauritius Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine to promote the overseas development of TCM.

The center received a warm welcome by the local people in Mauritius, the hospital said.

Ti Gong

Tuina is one of the TCM therapies offered at Yueyang hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

