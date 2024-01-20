News / Metro

Nanjing Rd bazaar welcomes Year of the Dragon

Yang Jian
  16:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-20
A dragon-themed bazaar was launched at the Century Plaza on Nanjing Road E. on Saturday, blending traditional Chinese New Year flavors with contemporary Shanghai style.
Ti Gong

The newly unveiled Chinese New Year bazaar attracts visitors to the Century Plaza.

A dragon-themed bazaar was launched at the newly renovated Century Plaza on Nanjing Road E. on Saturday, blending traditional Chinese New Year flavors with contemporary Shanghai style.

As the Spring Festival approaches, which falls on February 10 this year, the landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall is brimming with festive spirit. The time-honored brands along the shopping street have been adorned with the Year of the Dragon decorations.

The market at the Century Plaza, to run through until February 25, is a key part of Shanghai's "New Year Shopping Season" and the "Happy Dragon Year in Huangpu" Spring Festival series.

A "Dragon Gate" at 558 Nanjing Rd E. invites visitors into the market, which spans more than 2,000 square meters. It features more than 80 vendors, including newly launched products, internet-famous delicacies, imports from the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and traditional brands from the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ti Gong

A traditional dragon dance marks the opening of the bazaar.

On offer are a variety of experiences such as popular snacks, handicrafts, cultural products, dragon and lion dances, musical performances, and greetings from the Chinese God of Fortune.

At the CIIE section, global products like New Zealand honey yogurt, Nepalese cashmere scarves, Syrian rose oil, Thai aromatherapy, and Pakistani camel leather lamps are on display.

The Yangtze River Delta section showcases more than 30 famous brands and nearly 300 products from neighboring cities.

Another highlight is the "Old Shanghai Style" installation, inspired by the recent successful TV drama "Blossoms Shanghai." It recreates scenes from the show, reviving memories of 1990s Shanghai.

The classic Xian De Lai pork rib rice cake being sold along the installation adds a nostalgic touch to the experience.

The event aims to enhance the shopping experience with innovative consumer spaces to create a Shanghai-style Chinese New Year shopping atmosphere, said Wang Gang, general manager of the Shanghai Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall Commercial Management Co.

Ti Gong

Traditional rabbit lanterns for the Lantern Festival on sale.

