News / Metro

Universities team up for international summer school

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Xu Zhixin
  22:57 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
Fudan University and Tongji University will jointly organize a summer-school program this year for international students.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Xu Zhixin
  22:57 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0

Fudan University and Tongji University will jointly organize a summer-school program this year for international students.

It's part of a strategic cooperation agreement signed recently between the two institutions. The agreement covers talent cultivation, discipline construction, joint scientific research, university governance, research achievement transformation and innovation entrepreneurship, and social services.

According to the agreement, Fudan will select two to four humanity and science disciplines, and Tongji will select two to four engineering disciplines to develop this year's summer-school program. They will also invite global top teachers to offer a special experience for international students this summer, together with students from the two prestigious universities in Shanghai.

The two will carry out further cooperation in masters programs.

Furthermore, starting from the spring semester of 2024, Fudan and Tongji will lshare high-quality undergraduate courses.

Fudan will open 10 core courses in general education to Tongji students, covering aspects such as classical traditions, philosophical critique, cultural exchanges, modern society, and science and technology.

Tongji, in turn, will open 10 courses focused on engineering capabilities, innovative thinking, social development, international perspectives, and scientific exploration to Fudan students.

This cross-disciplinary and cross-campus collaboration is expected to form a new integration model in Shanghai's higher education landscape, enhancing students' academic perspectives and innovative capabilities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     