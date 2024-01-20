Universities team up for international summer school

Fudan University and Tongji University will jointly organize a summer-school program this year for international students.

It's part of a strategic cooperation agreement signed recently between the two institutions. The agreement covers talent cultivation, discipline construction, joint scientific research, university governance, research achievement transformation and innovation entrepreneurship, and social services.

According to the agreement, Fudan will select two to four humanity and science disciplines, and Tongji will select two to four engineering disciplines to develop this year's summer-school program. They will also invite global top teachers to offer a special experience for international students this summer, together with students from the two prestigious universities in Shanghai.

The two will carry out further cooperation in masters programs.

Furthermore, starting from the spring semester of 2024, Fudan and Tongji will lshare high-quality undergraduate courses.

Fudan will open 10 core courses in general education to Tongji students, covering aspects such as classical traditions, philosophical critique, cultural exchanges, modern society, and science and technology.

Tongji, in turn, will open 10 courses focused on engineering capabilities, innovative thinking, social development, international perspectives, and scientific exploration to Fudan students.

This cross-disciplinary and cross-campus collaboration is expected to form a new integration model in Shanghai's higher education landscape, enhancing students' academic perspectives and innovative capabilities.