Qingpu unveils housing education, health and sports incentives

Hu Min
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
Qingpu District unveiled a slew of preferential policies on Friday aimed at attracting talented personnel to fuel its development.
Ti Gong

Talent personnel with their awards

Qingpu District unveiled a slew of preferential policies on Friday aimed at attracting talented personnel to fuel its development.

The policies cover housing purchases and rental subsidies for professionals and housing supply for talented personnel.

There are also nine supporting policies targeting different groups of professionals such as technical, agriculture, and public service. The district government will also deliver strong support for returning overseas Chinese talented personnel who have studied abroad to start up their own businesses in the district.

Incentive policies also cover the introduction and cultivation of professionals in education, health and sports public service fields.

On Friday, the district government also honored outstanding companies and talented personnel that made great contributions to its development over the past year.

Ti Gong

The district honors outstanding companies.

In 2023, the district's GDP grew 5.5 percent from a year earlier, with its general public budget revenue rising 6.5 percent.

The tax payment of its top 100 companies amounted to 15.36 billion yuan (US$2.12 billion), up 29.2 percent from a year earlier.

Construction of Huawei's new R&D center in Qingpu has been basically completed, and work on Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park has started.

The district will further lift its talent service to provide strong momentum for its future development, the district government said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
